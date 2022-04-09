Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Target Price to SEK 108

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 118 to SEK 108 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
SVNLY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 85 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 111 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.50.
SVNLY opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $13.95.
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (SVNLY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.