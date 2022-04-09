Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Target Price to SEK 108

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 118 to SEK 108 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SVNLY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 85 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 111 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

SVNLY opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $13.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1902 per share. This represents a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.78%.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.