Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates €11.00 Price Target for Südzucker (ETR:SZU)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €11.00 ($12.09) price target on Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €13.10 ($14.40) price target on Südzucker in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Nord/LB set a €16.40 ($18.02) target price on Südzucker in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.05) target price on Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($9.89) target price on Südzucker in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($15.38) target price on Südzucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.10 ($14.40).

SZU stock opened at €12.16 ($13.36) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of €12.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.99. Südzucker has a 52-week low of €9.75 ($10.71) and a 52-week high of €14.62 ($16.07).

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

