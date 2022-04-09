Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €19.34 ($21.25).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DEQ. Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($16.48) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.50 ($19.23) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($24.18) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Warburg Research set a €22.90 ($25.16) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.50 ($19.23) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Deutsche EuroShop alerts:

DEQ stock remained flat at $€15.90 ($17.47) during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,238. The company has a market capitalization of $982.36 million and a P/E ratio of -9.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €16.56 and its 200 day moving average price is €16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.68. Deutsche EuroShop has a 1-year low of €13.26 ($14.57) and a 1-year high of €21.68 ($23.82).

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche EuroShop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche EuroShop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.