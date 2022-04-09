DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies. The companys lead product principally consists DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

DMAC stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a market cap of $59.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.42. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $10.14.

DiaMedica Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DMAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 620.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 1,028,895 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. State Street Corp increased its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 15,713 shares in the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics (Get Rating)

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

