Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Stock Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $70.29

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.29 and traded as high as $78.55. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $77.38, with a volume of 808,054 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.87 and a 200-day moving average of $66.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $388,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 36.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 218.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter.

