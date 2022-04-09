Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $48.58

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.58 and last traded at $49.23, with a volume of 17011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.60. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

