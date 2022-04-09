Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,267 IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,267 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,728 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDA traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.43. The stock had a trading volume of 140,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,097. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.55. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.26 and a 12 month high of $118.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.87.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $335.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.04 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

IDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

