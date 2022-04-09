Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 60 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,499,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 439.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 45.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 29.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James lowered their price target on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.57.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $413.09. 1,061,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,309. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $363.54 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $99.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

In other S&P Global news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

