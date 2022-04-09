Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $73,000 in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 57.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 20.9% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter.

AGQ stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.22. 744,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,396. ProShares Ultra Silver has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average is $35.84.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

