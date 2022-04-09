Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $82,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 367.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 46,094 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,443,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,112,000 after acquiring an additional 18,193 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MGK traded down $2.78 on Friday, hitting $227.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,199. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $206.57 and a 1-year high of $266.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.63 and its 200 day moving average is $242.18.

