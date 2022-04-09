Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $140,000 Investment in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,806 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Bank of South Carolina as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 36.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BKSC traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.28. The stock had a trading volume of 613 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,963. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.01. The company has a market capitalization of $101.27 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.48. Bank of South Carolina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15.

Bank of South Carolina ( NASDAQ:BKSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 12.50%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.