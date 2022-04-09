Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock remained flat at $$21.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,444,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,301,853. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.96. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.