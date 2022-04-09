Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36,421.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,059,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 15,018,014 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,226,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,071,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,362,000 after acquiring an additional 406,304 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,963,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,614,000 after acquiring an additional 257,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,538.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 232,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,297,000 after purchasing an additional 218,040 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.01. 280,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,781. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.37. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $109.93 and a 12 month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

