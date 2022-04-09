Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,848 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,248,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,004,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter worth $44,555,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Teradyne by 452.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 304,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,216,000 after purchasing an additional 249,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.66. 1,237,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,133. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.51 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.32.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.93%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,861,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,775 shares of company stock worth $2,901,506 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.11.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

