Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,083 Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 44.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 29.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $145,000.

Shares of KBWY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.74. 85,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,961. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average of $24.40. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

