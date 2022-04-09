Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,083 Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 44.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 29.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $145,000.
Shares of KBWY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.74. 85,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,961. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average of $24.40. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $26.43.
