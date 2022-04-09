Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 948 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OGN. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 342.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE:OGN traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.87. 3,120,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,235. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.74.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 1,899.41% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

