Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,467,000 after purchasing an additional 336,753 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Aflac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,701,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,887,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,835,000 after buying an additional 80,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,603,000 after purchasing an additional 125,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 8.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,118,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,716,000 after acquiring an additional 321,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AFL. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Shares of AFL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.52. 2,412,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,582. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.10 and a 200-day moving average of $59.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

