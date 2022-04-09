Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 83,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 57,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

MPW traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $21.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,675,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,745,618. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.44. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 105.45%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

