Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.2% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $137,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOC traded down $7.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $463.66. The stock had a trading volume of 909,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,571. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $490.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.40. The firm has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.40%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.27.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

