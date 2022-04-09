Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,958,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,348,000 after buying an additional 55,708 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,793,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Spire by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,041,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,688,000 after purchasing an additional 47,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Spire by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,356,000 after purchasing an additional 31,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

SR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

Shares of NYSE:SR traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.05. 272,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.88. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.70 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.28%.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

