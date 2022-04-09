Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Visa by 41.8% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Visa by 113.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,603,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751,620 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 85.6% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,719,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,125 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,000,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Visa by 11.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,438,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,274,600. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $415.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.81 and a 200-day moving average of $216.28.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.33.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

