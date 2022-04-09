DNB Markets Lowers Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) to Hold

DNB Markets cut shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ELMUF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Elisa Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Elisa Oyj from €54.00 ($59.34) to €53.00 ($58.24) in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELMUF opened at $59.47 on Friday. Elisa Oyj has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $65.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.94.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

