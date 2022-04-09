Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.390-$11.594 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.64 billion-$37.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.82 billion.Dollar General also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.350 EPS.

Shares of DG stock traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,733,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,529. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.84 and its 200 day moving average is $217.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $185.15 and a fifty-two week high of $246.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.57. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.50.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,781,000 after buying an additional 104,939 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $607,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

