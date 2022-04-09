Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $53.45

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.45 and traded as high as $59.44. Dollarama shares last traded at $58.83, with a volume of 526 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLMAF. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.11.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.45 and its 200-day moving average is $49.01.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also offers products online. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,420 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

