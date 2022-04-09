Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) PT Raised to $90.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on D. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.78.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $88.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.96. The company has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.