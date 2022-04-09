Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Donaldson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Innovative Portfolios raised its position in Donaldson by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 5,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

DCI stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.75.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

