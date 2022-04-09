Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) and OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) Critical Analysis

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) and OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Dorian LPG pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.0%. OceanPal pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 34.8%. Dorian LPG pays out 109.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Dorian LPG and OceanPal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorian LPG 0 1 1 0 2.50 OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dorian LPG presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.61%. Given Dorian LPG’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dorian LPG is more favorable than OceanPal.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dorian LPG and OceanPal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorian LPG $315.94 million 1.95 $92.57 million $1.83 8.40 OceanPal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dorian LPG has higher revenue and earnings than OceanPal.

Profitability

This table compares Dorian LPG and OceanPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorian LPG 27.39% 7.50% 4.50% OceanPal N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.6% of Dorian LPG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of OceanPal shares are held by institutional investors. 28.6% of Dorian LPG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dorian LPG beats OceanPal on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dorian LPG (Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About OceanPal (Get Rating)

OceanPal Inc. is a provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of vessels. The Company’s vessels currently transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials. OceanPal Inc. is based in ATHENS, Greece.

