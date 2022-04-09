Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Lowered to $177.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.31% from the company’s previous close.

DOV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.46.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover stock opened at $150.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Dover has a 1 year low of $137.65 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.19.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dover by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,307,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,053,514,000 after purchasing an additional 54,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dover by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,538,000 after purchasing an additional 220,569 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Dover by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dover by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,176,000 after purchasing an additional 121,884 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Dover by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,275,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,827,000 after purchasing an additional 81,356 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.