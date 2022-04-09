Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.930-$1.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $681.22 million.

DLTH opened at $12.32 on Friday. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $365.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Duluth had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duluth will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Duluth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duluth in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLTH. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Duluth by 62.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 31,636 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Duluth by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 43,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 20,148 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Duluth by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Duluth by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 12,788 shares during the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

