Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,566 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in StepStone Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in StepStone Group by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $30.06 on Friday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.57.

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Several analysts have weighed in on STEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James cut shares of StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

