Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,749 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BPOP. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Popular by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $80.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.99. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $68.31 and a one year high of $99.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.16.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $665.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.94 million. Popular had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on BPOP shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Popular in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

