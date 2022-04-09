Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases Shares of 50,000 Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Argus Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argus Capital in the fourth quarter worth $495,000. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARGU opened at $9.96 on Friday. Argus Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93.

Argus Capital Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media/entertainment/sports industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

