Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases Shares of 7,961 CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $53.45 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average of $52.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 157.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

CubeSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.