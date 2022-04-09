Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,852 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sprout Social by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $1,418,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total value of $58,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,851 shares of company stock valued at $9,354,978 over the last quarter. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.42.

Shares of SPT opened at $72.40 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $145.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.60 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.29.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

