Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 46,870 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,870 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 2,451.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CEIX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

CONSOL Energy stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average of $27.59. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 2.37.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.31. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $480.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

