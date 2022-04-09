Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 7,540 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,540 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 78.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the third quarter valued at $205,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

OUT has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Outfront Media in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

NYSE OUT opened at $26.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,334.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $464.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,000.00%.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

