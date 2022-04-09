DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Lowered to $96.00 at KeyCorp

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $99.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.82.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $68.84 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.27.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,831,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,578,000 after acquiring an additional 592,750 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 45.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 154,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

