Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €46.45 ($51.05).

Several equities analysts recently commented on DUE shares. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($49.45) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($51.65) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($45.05) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($51.65) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of ETR DUE traded down €0.06 ($0.07) on Friday, hitting €24.74 ($27.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €32.37 and a 200-day moving average of €36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €24.46 ($26.88) and a 12-month high of €44.08 ($48.44).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

