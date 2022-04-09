Dürr (OTC:DUERF) PT Lowered to €40.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dürr (OTC:DUERF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from €42.00 ($46.15) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of OTC DUERF opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. Dürr has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $49.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.00.

Dürr AG operates is a mechanical and plant engineering firms. It operates through the following segment: Paint and Final Assembly Systems, Application Technology, Clean Technology Systems, Measuring and Process Systems, and Woodworking Machinery and Systems. The Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans and builds paint systems and final assembly lines for the automotive industry and gives software for the over-arching production control.

