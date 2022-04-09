Dürr (OTC:DUERF) PT Lowered to €40.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dürr (OTC:DUERF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from €42.00 ($46.15) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of OTC DUERF opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. Dürr has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $49.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.00.
