Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Receives $64.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

BROS traded down $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.57. 956,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,435. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day moving average is $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $140.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.70 million. Dutch Bros’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Charles Jemley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $270,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $257,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,115,125 shares of company stock valued at $262,939,670 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth approximately $41,762,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth approximately $33,357,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,836,000 after acquiring an additional 691,872 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth approximately $29,180,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth approximately $28,865,000.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

