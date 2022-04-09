Duxton Water Limited (D2O) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03 on April 28th

Duxton Water Limited (ASX:D2O – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, April 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Duxton Water’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.58, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

About Duxton Water (Get Rating)

Duxton Water Limited provides water supply solutions through its water entitlements. It supports farmers across the viticulture, nut, citrus, vegetable, olive, dried fruit, dairy, and broadacre cropping industries. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Stirling, Australia.

