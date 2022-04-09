Dynamite Achieves Market Cap of $15,729.61 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $15,729.61 and $88,945.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.45 or 0.00283359 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005735 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000663 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $699.69 or 0.01646049 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 725,542 coins and its circulating supply is 386,836 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

