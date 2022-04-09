Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Shares Gap Down to $46.28

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.28, but opened at $43.63. Dynatrace shares last traded at $44.64, with a volume of 7,659 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on DT. TheStreet downgraded Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.79.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 2,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $116,379.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 1,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $68,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,131 shares of company stock valued at $397,957 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 86.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,930,000 after purchasing an additional 134,032 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 7.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 138.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 38,690 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

