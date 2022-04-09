Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jonestrading dropped their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of DX opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $581.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.75. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $20.51.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 170.29% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 45.22%.

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $201,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital during the third quarter worth $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 9.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

