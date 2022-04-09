East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,261 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 897,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,337,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,830,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,196,000 after buying an additional 236,823 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EWBC opened at $76.17 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.92.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $477.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.29.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

