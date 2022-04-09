Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Receives $15.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.73.

EC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of EC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,716. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $1.379 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 7.25%. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is currently 6.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,986,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,526,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,457,000 after acquiring an additional 506,857 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 1,238,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,969,000 after acquiring an additional 421,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 663.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 183,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the third quarter worth about $2,621,000. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

