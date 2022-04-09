El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2022

Brokerages predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCOGet Rating) will post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.12. El Pollo Loco reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCOGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.53 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on El Pollo Loco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, El Pollo Loco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

In other news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $324,813.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 31,794 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 14,725 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 727,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,526,000 after buying an additional 362,406 shares in the last quarter. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LOCO opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. El Pollo Loco has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.83.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile (Get Rating)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of December 29, 2021, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Pollo Loco (LOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.