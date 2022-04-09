El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) will post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.12. El Pollo Loco reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.53 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on El Pollo Loco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, El Pollo Loco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

In other news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $324,813.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 31,794 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 14,725 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 727,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,526,000 after buying an additional 362,406 shares in the last quarter. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LOCO opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. El Pollo Loco has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.83.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of December 29, 2021, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

