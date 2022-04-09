Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Elastic were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 0.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Elastic by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Elastic by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Elastic by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 52,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $438,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $986,350. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.41.

ESTC opened at $88.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -44.44 and a beta of 1.25. Elastic has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $189.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.89.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

