Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EGO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

EGO stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,731,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,326. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $12.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

