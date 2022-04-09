Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. is a pure-play commercial electric vehicle company. Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger III Corporation, is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Benchmark lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 27.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 58,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 1,633.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

